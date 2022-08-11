Advocacy over the merger of two telecoms corporations in front of the Norwegian Embassy in Bangkok

Consumer groups called “Citizen for freedom of communication” gathered in front of the Embassy of Norway in Bangkok to petition concerns over the planned merger of True Corporation and Total Access Communication (DTAC) on Wednesday morning, 10 August 2022.

The group shared that this merger could cause major problems by violating the Telecommunications Business Act, jeopardizing consumer benefits, and making people’s freedom of communication more vulnerable as the risk of privacy violation increases.

According to the fact, DTAC is 46.7% owned by Norway’s telecoms company Telenor, which relates to how a representative of the group, Mr. Phromsorn Weerathamjaree explained one of the factors behind this movement.

He said that,

“Norway is one of the Scandinavian countries that respects human rights and this is why we have to submit the petition.”

In addition, Miss Panisara Tungkasamon, a representative of the Thailand Consumers Council and Mr. Saran Timsuwan, a Pheu Thai MP who observes the ongoing merger also expressed their viewpoints on how the merger could result in a service price manipulation that will directly impact all consumers.

