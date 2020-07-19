Ambassador Herrström visited Thailand Ministry of Foreign affairs to bid his farewell

On 10th July 2020, Ambassador Staffan Herrström paid a farewell call on Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai. He thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand for great cooperation and appreciated the continued close collaboration with Royal Thai Embassy Stockholm under the leadership of the new Ambassador Kanchana Patarachoke.

The Ambassador reiterated Sweden’s commitment to continue to develop relations on all levels given there are many opportunities: education and human resources, environment including the fight against marine plastic litter, wastewater treatment, sustainable business and human rights, gender equality, innovation, road safety, strengthening of multilateralism and a rules based world order and fight against protectionism.

Scandasia also would like to wish Ambassador Herrström and his wife all the best for the next chapter and safe journeys.