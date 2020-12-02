Ambassador Landi visited Singapore’s Minister for Health and Foreign Minister to discussed future cooperation



On 24 November 2020 the Danish Ambassador Sandra Jensen Landi met with Singapore’s Minister for Health, Gan Kim Yong, to share lessons-learned from Covid-19 and discuss the future of healthcare.

Years of close collaboration on active ageing, precision medicine and gearing our healthcare systems to embrace the digital realities shows the joint dedication by Singapore and Denmark to deliver human-centric solutions and future-ready policies.

“We are looking forward to continuing the strong dialogue with Singapore’s leading researchers and healthcare agencies,” the Ambassador states.

Ambassador Sandra Jensen Landi also met the week before Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan to discuss the future cooperation and friendship between Singapore and Denmark. Ties remain strong as small, digital and forward-looking nations.