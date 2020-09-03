Ambassador Måwe empowered women to take parts in climate change action

The Swedish ambassador to Vietnam, H.E. Ann Måwe participated in an event to promote women’s leadership in climate change policy on 1 September 2020.

Please read Ambassador Måwe’s speech from the event here.

“Excited to be at today’s launch of a partnership between UN Women, UN Environment and The Network of Vietnamese NGOs and Climate to promote women’s participation and leadership in climate change policy making process, as well as EmPower financed by Sweden through Sida – a regional project to “Strengthen Human Rights and Gender Equality through Climate Change Action and Disaster Risk Reduction” in the Asia Pacific region.

Inspiring to listen to field stories and meet many female leaders from dozens of Vietnamese civil society organizations working on gender and climate change in some of the most difficult, disaster prone areas in Vietnam. Also encouraged by the presence and active participation of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (MONRE)

Climate change is one of the defining challenges of our times. Around the world, we see that women are among the most vulnerable to the impact of climate change and disaster. I understand that gender mainstreaming remains a relatively new discussion in many parts of Vietnam. The role, voices and influence of women in the decision- making process regarding climate change adaptation still face various limitations.

In addition, the Covid-19 pandemic is affecting women and men differently and the unfolding economic and social impact that follow the pandemic could set back previous achievements on gender equality.

Now, a question I would like to pose is that if women are not involved in decision-making processes, how likely is it that their interests and leadership will be represented?

Sweden has a feminist government and is the first country in the world to pursue a feminist foreign policy. What does it mean? It means that we are constantly taking into account RIGHTS, REPRESENTATION and RESOURCES for women and girls in all fields of foreign policy. Realising gender equality and the full enjoyment of human rights by all women and girls is a top priority of the Swedish Government.

Let me quote a champion on women’s empowerment – the Swedish Deputy Prime Minister – Minister for Environment and Climate Isabella Lövin, who once said “If you always have consciousness of gender equality at the heart of your policies, you will have a much more democratic, much more sustainable development”.

Climate action need more women, more women mean more effective climate solutions. It is critical to leverage the knowledge, capacities and skills of women towards adapting to and mitigating climate change. Women are vital to climate resilient communities in Vietnam, as well as in the Asia Pacific region at large.”