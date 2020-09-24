AstraZeneca with Swedish embassy donates essentials to migrant workers in Singapore



CancerCanGive is the latest initiative by AstraZeneca Singapore.Together with SGgratitudepack movement the project has come to an end on 23 September 2020, after a month-long journey.

The idea kickstarted by A Good Space to re-purpose tote bags and provide essential items to the migrant workers in these uncertain times.



AstraZeneca Singapore has collaborated on this initiative by packing more than 1,200 bags in appreciation of the migrant workers. This was made possible due to the generous donations made by the employees and survivors, as well as the bag for bag matching carried out by AstraZeneca Singapore, by repurposing the pay-outs received under the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) to procure the items required to contribute to the campaign’s efforts.

Their added a note on this movement that said:

“A huge thank you to our cancer survivors who have immensely supported this initiative by donating items, as well as packing bags over the weekend, along with the volunteers from AstraZeneca Singapore. With the collective efforts of the employees and cancer survivors, we pulled off the pledging, donating, packing, and distribution of the bags at the dormitory all within a month.”

“Many cancer survivors can relate and empathize with the uncertainty felt by the migrant workers, and it is through a platform like CancerCanGive where they can be empowered with opportunities to make a meaningful impact in society. It has truly been a fast-paced, yet fulfilling journey for everyone involved in this initiative.”



We would like to give special thanks to the following for joining us in the distribution of the bags yesterday.

• Ms Anthea Indira Ong, Chairperson, A Good Space Co-operative

• Mr Vincent Ng, Community Lead, A Good Space Co-operative

• Mr Ashokan Ramakrishnan ,Organiser, SGgratitudepack campaign and Treasurer, A Good Space Co-operative

• Mr Tines Anbarasan, Organiser, SGgratitudepack campaign and Secretary, A Good Space Co-operative

• Mr Yuan Long Een ,Organiser, SGgratitudepack campaign and Secretary, A Good Space Co-operative

• H.E. Niclas Kvarnstrom, Ambassador, Embassy of Sweden

• Ms Jenny Egermark, Counsellor/Deputy Head of Mission

• Mr Ellil Mathiyan, Patient Advocate, Representative of Cancer Survivor group



