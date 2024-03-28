Bjarke Ingels is one of the designers behind Central Chidlom renovation

The Bangkok luxury department store, Central Chidlom, is undergoing renovation and one of the brains behind the new design is the Danish architect Bjarke Ingels. The building is undergoing a four billion baht renovation and the new look will, according to plan, be revealed in the fourth quarter of 2024, but the luxury, beauty and fashion zones will be available from April. The department store’s new concept has the title “The Store Of Bangkok”, and it aims to be a hub for luxury retail.

Other contributors to the new design are the British architect John Pawson and Moment Design from Japan. The new facade will showcase Thai culture and it will be covered with transparent glass, which will glow at night. The new signature colour of the building will be rose pink, which is inspired by the departments store’s rose-inspired logo.

The department store will sell products from designer brands such as Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Celine and Louis Vuitton. But it also be possible to buy exclusive products, that can not be bought at other stores. The department store was first opened on 23 January 1973.

The Danish architect Bjarke Ingels has been greatly successful in both Denmark and internationally and his company Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) has won a number of prices for his buildings. His designs focus on sustainability and his constructions are often unusual and adapted to their environments.

To name a few of his achievements, he has designed the CopenHill Energy Plant in Copenhagen, The Musée Atelier Audemars Piguet in Switzerland and the Denmark Pavilion at the Shanghai Expo in China.

Source: Bangkok Post