Cambodian bank establishes partnership with Siem Reap Tourism Club to provide digital payment solutions

Cambodia Bank, Sathapana Bank, and Siem Reap Tourism Club (STC) recently signed a partnership agreement to provide digital payment solutions for merchants and operators to support the sustainable tourism industry in Siem Reap.

Under the partnership, STC members will be able to access digital payment technologies to provide convenience and comprehensive solutions, reported the Phnom Penh Post.

The merchants are able to accept cashless payments via KHQR, Visa, Mastercard, Union Pay International, WeChat and Alipay from both foreign and local customers visiting Siem Reap.

In addition, the partnership is expected to benefit the livelihoods of local people in Siem Reap as well have a positive impact on the economy.

Source: https://www.phnompenhpost.com/business/sathapana-bank-and-siem-reap-tourism-club-digital-payment-solutions-partnership