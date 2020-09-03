China will resumes direct international flights to Beijing from Denmark, Sweden, Thailand and other destinations

China’s aviation regulator said on 2 September 2020, it will resume direct flights to Beijing from eight countries including Thailand, Cambodia, Greece, Denmark, Sweden and Canada from 3 September.

Earlier in March, Chinese authorities ordered all international flights to Beijing to be diverted to other airports as their first port of entry, as the capital stepped up measures to battle imported infections.

According to Reuters, The Civil Aviation Administration of China said it would reimpose such curbs if more than three passengers test positive for the coronavirus upon arrival and load factors on such flights would be strictly controlled.