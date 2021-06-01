Danish Embassy in the Philippines introduces Lionheart Farm products

The Royal Danish Embassy in the Philippines hosted a product sampling session with Lionheart Farms Philippines Corporation. The products sampled are made from coconut flour, which is developed using sustainable farming techniques. Lionheart has also received funding from Danida.

The ‘More with Less in the Philippine Coconut Industry’ project by ICCO, Lionheart, and PCA will contribute to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 8, “decent work and economic growth,” by stimulating higher levels of economic activity in the coconut sector through technological upgrading and innovation, and by focusing on safe and labour-intensive production of coconut sap.

