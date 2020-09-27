Denmark supports Climate Change Adaption Programme in coastal communities in Myanmar

The Danish Embassy in Myanmar updated on 23 September 2020 information about their activity in restoring Mangrove forests. The project helps preserve biodiversity in coastal zones and protect the coastline from extreme weather conditions. Even though the forests have major benefits for the local coastal communities, they have rapidly been deforested over the last 20 years.

In response to this, Denmark is supporting the Climate Change Adaption Programme in coastal communities in Myanmar through the Forestry Department.

During this monsoon, the Forestry Department in collaboration with the local communities and the state and regional governments have planted more than ten thousand mangrove trees in five selected areas in Rakhine State and Tanintharyi Region.

The mangrove forests will maintain the stability of the coastline, reduce coastal flooding and improve the livelihoods of the communities.