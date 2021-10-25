Eleven Educational Resources for Students to Turn to When Writing College Papers

Many students, it does not matter if they are ESL students or native, are experiencing difficulties in studying, so they are looking for suitable materials on various Internet resources. There are many such opportunities. All network resources can be paid or free. Many paid resources wander from one site to another. Their authors also use ready-made materials, slightly adjust them, and then sell them. Therefore, it is preferable to use free resources or paid ones with a good reputation.

Of course, if we compare native students with ones from Asia who came to get a degree in the USA, there is no wonder that Asian students will need more assistance with their writing because of some reasons. These reasons start with the fact that they are in a new country and finish with all the differences between the languages. We have made for you a selection of the best educational resources for college students. These resources will help better understand the concepts and ideas studied at universities and colleges and provide additional information on various subjects.

1. Google Academy

Number of materials: millions

Certificate availability: not issued.

Registration: optional.

Google Academy is a free search engine with texts of scientific publications in any discipline. Google Academy searches for conference materials, theses, dissertations, scientific books, abstracts, monographs, annotations, technical reports, and other scientific knowledge in various fields. This service is in great demand among students and postgraduates who are engaged in research work. We can say that this service is more to gain academic knowledge.

2. TED Talks

Number of lectures: more than 3,500

Certificate availability: not issued.

Registration: optional.

Lectures of famous people are published on this site for free and free viewing. These lectures are designed to promote the most significant and advanced ideas of our time. They will be very interesting for progressive youth.

3. Edx.org

A number of courses: more than 2,500 in English from 140 universities.

Certificate availability: At some courses, a non-nominal free certificate is issued electronically.

Registration: Required.

Application: Available for Android and iOS.

EdX is a non-profit organization, a project of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard University, and the University of California at Berkeley. The platform was founded in 2012, more than 20 million students study there, and there are more than 120 partners. Most courses are paid, and the requirements for students are high. If you completely finish all home tasks on time, and successfully, they will give you a certificate. EdX platform is for obtaining in-depth professional knowledge.

4. Coursera

A number of courses: more than 4,000 in English.

Certificate availability: verified prepaid certificates and free certificates for various courses.

Registration: Required.

Application: Available for Android and iOS.

Coursera is the largest educational resource with hundreds of partners from all over the world and over 73 million students. The site cooperates with Stanford, Princeton, and Michigan Universities. They aim to open training centers around the world. Coursera is a commercial company. There are many proprietary courses in it. Still, you have the opportunity to get a prestigious certificate for free, thanks to the Financial Aid program.

5. FutureLearn

A number of courses: more than 700 in English.

Certificate availability: verified prepaid certificates.

Registration: Required.

Application: No.

FutureLearn is a British MOOC project cooperating with Bristol, the British Museum, British Council, Liverpool Universities, Birmingham, etc. FutureLearn is part of The Open University project (The University of Open Education in the UK), developing distance education for more than 40 years.

6. Udemy

A number of courses: more than 130,000 in different languages.

Certificate availability: At some courses, a non-nominal free certificate is issued electronically.

Registration: Required.

Application: Available for Android and iOS.

Udemy is the most straightforward and most user-friendly educational platform. There are already more than 35 million students and 57,000 teachers. Udemy provides various courses on various topics, but the most well-developed and popular programs are about IT, economics, and business. The peculiarity of Udemy is that free courses do not include homework. They contain short, capacious videos. Another feature of this site is creating your course on the platform and earning money on it.

7. Refseek

Nondescript minimalistic design, but the appearance, as usual, is deceptive. This site has saved hundreds of thousands of schoolchildren and students. The principle of its operation is simple — it is something like Google, only for academic sources. You need to drive an approximate topic into the search and dig deep into the output. There is a chance to find the necessary information (for example, of course, and not for plagiarism).

8. How Stuff Works

It is an online counterpart of the eponymous program on the Discovery Channel. Here you can find news, infographics, and articles that explain how almost everything in the world functions – from a submarine to Queen Elizabeth II’s love for corgi dogs. In addition, there, you can find answers to the most random questions. For example, why do we have ten fingers, and not, for example, 6 or 22?

It will be beneficial for those who look towards the natural sciences — in particular physics. Besides that, there is a lot of exciting information on ecology, biology, and engineering.

9. Educational Resources Information Center (ERIC)

One of the best academic search engines from the American Ministry of Education. More than 1.3 million articles, books, lecture notes, and other materials in all areas of science. The results obtained can be filtered by a dozen parameters – the year of publication, type of article, level of education, country, and author. This site is best suited for searching for publications on highly specialized topics.

10. Popular Science

It is an informative website for the curious about science, technology, health, and the environment. This resource’s news and articles will help revitalize the abstract with little-known facts, current news, and exciting examples. It will not be easy to write a complete abstract based on them, but you can search for information that will make the school’s scientific work unique.

11. Virtual Learning Resources Center

A search engine unites thousands of sites with academic content. The selection is not random: teachers, professors, and librarians worldwide compiled the list of these resources. A great place to find accurate and up-to-date information on any discipline. Suitable for both schoolchildren and university students.

