Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam invites all to explore ideas for a Nordic Project grant

The Royal Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam published an announcement on 12 June 2020, inviting all to participate in a Nordic Talk Grant. The statement said:

“If you have an idea for a Nordic project, which could help place the Nordics in the minds of the worlds, you could consider applying for a Nordic Talks grant. In order to qualify, projects must address one or several of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) and embrace our shared Nordic values namely equality, trust and innovation. For more information please read here here”