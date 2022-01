How has COVID-19 and the related measures impacted your business? That’s the question EuroCham Hong Kong is asking you right now.

The EuroCham Board has decided to pursue an analysis of how the member companies have been affected by Covid-19 and the related measures and restrictions. The decision comes from them wanting more data and information to properly represent the members.

It will take around 5-10 minutes to complete the questions.

Complete the survey here