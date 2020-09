On 24 September, the Government of Finland adopted a decision on restrictions on entry into the country, which will enter into force on 28 September.

For all other non-Schengen countries restrictions on entry allow only return traffic to Finland and other EU and Schengen countries, transit traffic at Helsinki Airport and other essential traffic. In addition, a 14-day period of self-isolation is recommended for travelers arriving in Finland.

