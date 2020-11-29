FinnCham HK introduces speakers to health webinar on 30 Nov

The Finnish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong introduces panel speakers for their next webinar on 30 November 2020:

Get to know more about our “Designing health?” speaker Annastiina Hintsa, CEO at Hintsa Performance. During her career, Annastiina has closely observed – and personally experienced – the challenges relating to sustainable performance in an uncertain, high pressure, fast paced global context.

Working in top management consulting and experiencing burnout, she was faced with profound questions of balance and meaning. She found answers in a transformation that involved running 250km (155 mile) ultra-races in deserts, successfully returning to her career in consulting. Years later she would join Hintsa Performance as an entrepreneur, helping people unlock sustainable high performance.

She has worked with a clientele ranging from Formula 1 drivers to female entrepreneurs in rural Guatemala, top CEOs, and leading politicians. She speaks and facilitates workshops around the world, including hosting the Hintsa Performance session in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos 2018.

She is particularly interested in what it will take for companies and individuals to thrive in the fourth industrial revolution, the role of women and millenials in shaping the future of work, and the business case for wellbeing.

Another speaker Jussi Lehmuskallio, Managing Director at HSS, Growth CEO

Jussi is a serial entrepreneur and an ambitious innovator. He has a business-oriented and analytical mind with a piece of great digital knowledge. Jussi holds an MBA from Aalto Executive Education, Helsinki.

He is working as the Managing Director of HSS. HSS is a subsidiary of Mehiläinen. Mehiläinen is a well-known and highly valued private provider of health care and social services in Finland, offering comprehensive high-quality services quickly and smoothly to private, corporate, and municipal customers. Mehiläinen provides help, support, and care for around 1,3 million customers annually. Mehiläinen’s services are produced at over 500 locations by more than 21,800 employees and private practitioners.

Saara Hassinen is the managing director of industry association Healthtech Finland. Health technology has turned into a high-tech export sector in Finland during the last two decades. More than 80% of the products are exported.

Prior to joining Healthtech Finland, Saara worked as a CEO of SalWe Limited, a non-profit company specialising in science, technology and innovation in the areas of health and well-being.

Saara holds a Master of Science degree in Chemical Engineering.