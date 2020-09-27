FinnCham invites to a webinar on Building Business in ASEAN through e-commerce on 28 Sept

The Finnish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong invites to join Building Business in ASEAN through e-commerce webinar on 22 September 2020. The invitation said:

We are pleased to bring you a Complimentary Zoom Webinar “Building Business in ASEAN through e-commerce” – on 28 September 2020 (Monday) at 10 am – 11.30 am.

Webinar for businesses looking to leverage e-commerce to expand their footprint, reach and operating models into ASEAN markets.

An established operating model that includes an e-commerce channel and surrounding ecosystem will allow businesses:

– to disseminate relevant information to their target customers to choose and buy more quickly and easily

– to reach out to a wider potential customer base at the same time and create a multiplier effect

– to ensure a better, more efficient operating model and after-tax results

– to obtain better customer purchasing and personal data for future market/customer analytics

