Former Thai Ambassador to Denmark corpse found hidden in his house

by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana
Police found a corpse, later identified as a former Thai Ambassador to Copenhagen Denmark hidden in a bathroom of a house in a village located on Soi Vibhavadi Rangsit 20, Chom Phon Subdistrict, Chatuchak District, Bangkok, Thailand.

According to an investigation team, they suspected the deceased had been dead for several days. There were cardboard boxes covering his body inside the bathroom on the second floor of his three-story house.

Neighbors informed that the deceased had lived alone and previously got his house’s renovation started. They reached out to police due to the corpse odor they smelled and how no one came to answer the door when a construction team arrived.

Currently, police are investigating the incident scene, CCTVs, and supporting evidence to find the cause of the death.

Source: Matichon Online

