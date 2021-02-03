Funding Societies launches in Thailand

Funding Societies, Southeast Asia’s leading SME financing platform, is launching in Thailand. To celebrate the launch, the fintech is hosting a media briefing session on 9th February 2021 at 10:30 AM at Common Ground: G Tower Rama IX located at 31Fl, G Tower, 9 Rama IX Rd, Khwaeng Huai Khwang, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310.

Kelvin Teo, CEO and Co- Founder of Funding Societies will give opening remarks. The event will also include a panel discussion on Crowdfunding: Opportunities for Thai SMEs and investors. Crowdfunding is the process by which SMEs can secure debt financing from retail and institutional investors. This is a new avenue for funding that can help SMEs facing cash flow issues due to Covid-19. Funding Societies is the one of the first, and leading SMEs financing platform in South East Asia, and a market leader in Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia. Funding Societies’ backers include Sequoia India, Softbank Ventures Asia Corp, and Samsung Venture.

Some of the notable individuals that will be sharing their insights during the launch include: