Hong Kong bans non-residents from Denmark and Sweden due to Omicron concerns

Earlier this week Hong Kong banned non-residents from entering the city from four African countries together with nine other countries including Denmark while Sweden and two other countries were added to that list on 1 December.

The ban is implemented due to concerns over the new strain of covid, Omicron.

On 29 November, the Hong Kong government said that non-residents from Angola, Ethiopia, Nigeria, and Zambia would not be allowed to enter the global financial hub as of 30 November while non-residents who have been to Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Israel, and Italy in the past 21 days would also not be allowed to enter the city from 2 December. Vaccinated residents returning from these countries will have to do three weeks of hotel quarantine, the government said.

On 1 December, the government added three more countries to the fast-expanding list including Sweden, Japan, and Portugal.

Specifically for Danish and Swedish travelers, this means that non-Hong Kong residents who have stayed in Sweden or Denmark within the past 21 days are not allowed to enter Hong Kong. For Hong Kong residents, they can only board a flight for Hong Kong if they have been fully vaccinated and hold a recognized vaccination record. They have to undergo compulsory quarantine in a designated quarantine hotel for 21 days upon arrival in Hong Kong.