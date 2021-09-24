How to Adapt Your Nordic Business to the Asian Market

It is common knowledge that a business will not necessarily be equally successful in two different countries. Sometimes it might be the product itself that simply is not as popular in a new location. Other times, however, it is only a matter of adjusting the marketing to target the customer base at the new location better.

Imagine you are going from door to door to sell cookies. Behind one door you might find potential buyers with a sweet tooth and a natural inclination to buying cookies, whereas behind another door you might find someone who suffers from diabetes, which necessitates a different sales strategy. In the same sense, you must reconsider the marketing strategy when expanding a Nordic business to the Asian market.

Strategic localization

It is a known fact that any country or a certain geographical area has its own specific culture, language, and way of doing things. So, instead of making the same mistakes as a Nordic factory that has trouble reaching customers in Asia, you want to do your homework before you expand your company and take on the Asian market.

Without considering cultural differences, you will have a hard time achieving success in the new geographical area. It is a good idea to consider changing the packaging on your product to accommodate an Asian-specific sense of style, as well as adapting your marketing strategy and explore where Asian customers hang out online to better reach them.

Localize your website

As you are taking on a new country or continent, you want to make sure that your online presence is strong in that area. That means localizing your communication material and website. To make Asians feel welcome on your website, it is a good idea to translate your website content to their respective languages. In addition, you might want to completely change the name of your website and company to accommodate the new market.

It might seem like a hassle to completely change the website name, but it should take you no time to come up with a new creative name that is adapted to the Asian culture. It should be memorable, easy to pronounce, and one that feels like a natural part of the Asian business world. With the proper name, your company will have an easier time being accepted in Asian countries.

Marketing for success

The marketing strategy of your company has a very important role in the success you will experience with sales. Even though to a lot of people, marketing seems like a vague concept that is difficult to measure and is therefore viewed as less necessary than other departments of a company, it is often marketing that leads to sales and success. More specifically, in this case, adaptable marketing allows for success to a greater extent.