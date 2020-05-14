Ikea Singapore plan of small concept store at Jem shopping mall in 2021

IKEA Singapore announced in an official statement on 11 May 2020 its plan is to open the first ever new small concept store in South East Asia in 2021.

The 3rd IKEA store in Singapore will be spread across three floors inside the popular Jem shopping centre and takes up around 6,500 squaremetres, which makes it easier than ever for Singaporeans in the west to access affordable home furnishings and Swedish meatballs.

Jaap Doornbos, the IKEA Retail Director for Singapore & Vietnam said “This store will bring us closer to millions of customers. This will be the first time we are establishing a smaller IKEA store format as a tenant within a shopping centre in this region. There are only a few other IKEA stores like it in the world today. It will be easier than ever for people to just pop in for some inspiration, home furnishing products and, of course, our Swedish meatballs.”



Sebastian Hylving, Property Expansion Director for IKEA Southeast Asia Mexico said “IKEA blue-box stores in Tampines and Alexandra attract close to seven million visits a year. The current fight against Covid has renewed people’s interests in making life at home more comfortable,functional and sustainable –and IKEA has solutions at prices that the many can afford. We see a bright future ahead for our store at Jem. Jem is one of four malls connected to the Jurong Gateway, linked to public transport. At Jem, Lend lease has curated a combination of great F&B offer with fashion, groceries and entertainment to create an everyday meeting place for the many people, It’s the perfect place to establish our new IKEA concept.”



Mr. Hylving has recently signed a contract with Lend lease, the property and infrastructure group which manages Jem.

Ng Hsueh Ling, the Managing Director for Lend lease in Singapore and Chief Investment Officer for Asia said “We are excited to be partnering with an innovative brand like IKEA and look forward to bringing a first-to-market lifestyle concept to our shoppers. We are continually rejuvenating our ten-ancy mix and bringing new experiences to them.”



The smaller IKEA store concept offers much of the inspiration and products that have made IKEA a household name in Singapore.The store will be organised a new way, combining everything IKEA has to offer for each core area of the home into one department, making it easy for customers to shop. This store will not have a playground or built-in warehouse, but people will be able to buy the full IKEA range. The popular IKEA Restaurant will be part of the offer, with Swedish meatballs, sustainable seafood and the local favourite, fried chicken wings.