Join “Lunch Talk with Bangkok Governor”

In collaboration with the Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce (TNCC), the Franco-Thai Chamber of Commerce (FTCC), and other foreign Chambers in Thailand, “Lunch Talk with Bangkok Governor” will be held on 25 October 2022 from 11.00 AM to 2.00 PM at SO/ Bangkok, Sathorn, Ballroom 8th Floor.

At the event, Bangkok Governor, Mr. Chadchart Sittipunt will share the nine priorities development plan for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), along with his vision and upcoming projects for Bangkok. Plus, there will be a Q & A session.

The fee for Chamber members and co-branding chambers is 1,500 Baht and 2,000 Baht for non-members.

For attending, please register here.