Maersk stops transporting waste to mainland China and Hong Kong

The Danish container shipping firm Maersk announced on 20 July 2020 that all solid and chemical waste cargo are not acceptable to be ship to Mainland China and Hongkong from 1 September 2020. China began tightening restrictions on scrap commodities as part of an environmental campaign in 2017 and plans to reduce solid waste imports to zero by the end of 2020.

The statement said:

To fully comply with government requirements of the People’s Republic of China about zero solid waste import as of 2021, Maersk would like to inform you that solid waste acceptance will be stopped into the destinations of Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong, effective September 1st, 2020 (scheduled departure date).

This is applicable to all solid waste cargo including wastepaper, scrap metal, used plastics, waste textile, waste chemicals and etc..

