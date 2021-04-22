Networking is worth investing in

Yale School of Management researchers in year 2020 found that a woman’s professional and personal networks were not as greatly affected during the pandemic in comparison to a man’s, which the researchers say underscores “that we need to understand how networks work, and to use the time we do have to use those networks to help fulfill our needs”.

Yet amid the pandemic our social circles are shrinking, and we are becoming ever more reliant on our inner circles. We aren’t interacting with our casual (think water cooler) acquaintances, which researchers have found have shrunk our networking circles by 16%, or at least 200 people in a year!

In an opinion editorial in the Harvard Business Review, the researchers said, “If you think of your network as a series of six concentric circles that decrease in emotional intensity as you move toward the larger outer rings, the innermost circle contains the five or so people you turn to in times of severe emotional and financial distress. The outermost ring is made up of the roughly 1,500 acquaintances or weak ties that you would recognize by sight.”

A shrinking network has some serious implications in terms of career progress, promotions and searching for a job. Importantly too, a shrinking network compounds feelings of isolation and decreases our sense of belonging, which means we are less likely to identify with the organization we are with, putting those companies at risk of turnover, and possibly fraud and negligence.

Being part of a network promotes engagement, because you can seek support from members which means you gain perspectives outside of your organization’s thinking – that gives you capacity to be innovative.

Today, we network online, especially on social media such as LinkedIn, but we don’t really interface with people online that much, and what we see and read is very selective. Instead, tap interest groups or virtual communities that can also provide networking opportunities.

An organization I co-founded, EGN Singapore, engages professionals and provides a regular confidential forum for people to get together and discuss best practices. One of our members, Trine Hodal, describes EGN as: “We debate on specific topics that are challenging and we share knowledge of processes from each of our companies. EGN is very much about knowledge-sharing, inspiration and gaining new perspectives as a leader.”

Being a member of a networking group helps you to let go of the daily frustrations that come with being a leader in an organization. Eileen Lau, Director, ING, and an EGN Member says, “In a network of peers, you tend to be more open when talking about your challenges, personal failings and vulnerabilities without feeling you will lose credibility in your leadership.”

Importantly, networking helps you overcome the loneliness that executives often experience. Being able to share your problems with peers helps – a problem shared is a problem halved – as the old adage goes.

It is worth investing in, because when the networking organization has cash flow, they invest it back in members. They can afford staff, who discover your interests and what you need to learn, and accordingly build programs with guest speakers and member speakers that interest you, and speakers who have something to teach you. You also get to learn from other members, who are willing to share their fields of expertise.

If you are in a corporate role, you’ll glean perspectives outside of the silo of your own organization. If you are an entrepreneur, you’ll benefit from the perspectives of gainfully employed corporate fellows and you’ll feel less lonely at the top.

There are some key questions you should ask before investing in a networking group:

Learn about the other members you will have access to.

How often are meetings?

How involved are members, and how frequently do they attend meetings? Is it worth your commitment, timewise?

What’s the spread of industries represented among members? What perspectives will you gain?

What are the demographics of the membership? Are they appropriate for your needs? For a membership to work, you will need trust and the ability to understand other members.

Can you attend a meeting on a trial basis first before committing to the membership fee?

What’s included in the membership fees?

Once you’ve determined which organization suits you, invest your time in it! Participate and contribute, because your contribution is as important to others, as theirs is to you.

While our ability to network is limited, it’s more important than it ever has been to find ways to discover new people and expand your network. Our resilience depends on it.

