NordCham to hold Multi-Chamber networking night in Bangkok

by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

The Thai-Nordic Chamber of Commerce (TNCC) in collaboration with Singapore-Thai Chamber of Commerce (STCC) and other foreign Chambers in Thailand will hold the event, “Multi-Chamber Networking Night,” at Eastin Grand Hotel Phayathai, in Bangkok, Thailand.

Registration fees (The price includes Free Wine, Beer, Soft drinks and Cocktail-style food.)

  • Baht 950 for Member
  • Baht 950 for Co-Chamber Member
  • Baht 1,200 for Non-Member

Anyone interested in expanding their connections as well as their professional network can register for attending the event here.

Please note, prepayment is required by 5 PM of. Monday, 10 July 2023 and booking is confirmed when payment is received only.

