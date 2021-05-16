Community news / Denmark / Finland / Norway / Philippines / Sweden

Nordic embassies in the Philippines invites to Gender Equality webinar on 20 May

On 16 May 2021 the embassy of Denmark in the Philippines announced a reminder that there’s 4 days left to register for The Business Case for Gender Equality at Work online forum.
The Regional Head of Human Resources for Danfoss Asia Pacific, Audruy Chong, joins the  panel.

The Nordic countries have been promoting gender equality for many decades. By introducing solutions for parental leave, subsidized child-care, flexible work arrangements, and equal opportunities in the workplace, the Nordic countries have the highest percentage of women in paid employment in the world at 73.5%.

What can local companies learn from the Nordic model and how can they adapt it to the Philippine context? Join our discussion on “The Business Case for Gender Equality at Work” on Thursday,20 May 2021, 2:30-4:30PM Manila Time.
The webinar is a collaboration of ADB Philippines Asian Development Bank Embassy of Sweden in Manila Finnish Embassy in Manila The Royal Norwegian Embassy in Manila Women Inter Industry Network

