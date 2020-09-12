Nordic Innovation House Singapore invites to healthcare virtual platform on 25 Sepember

The Nordic Innovation House-Singapore announced on 11 September 2020, that together with Nordic Health Virtual Market Entry Programme – Singapore 2020, would like to invites to their webinar event on ‘Healthcare Innovation Platforms by The Nordics and Singapore, and Nordic Showcase’

Participants on the webinar will learn how Nordic and Singaporean healthcare institutions are moving towards innovation platforms that will accelerate and increase the engagement between various players in the health ecosystem.

Nordic Showcase by our 18 selected Nordic HealthTech & MedTech companies. Grab the opportunity to engage and hear more about their health-related solutions for the healthcare industry. Check out the company profiles here

Date: 25 SEP 2020

Time: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM (Singapore Time)

For more information on Event Agenda & Registration, please read here