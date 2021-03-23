Business in Asia, Energy, Norway, Sustainability, Vietnam

Norsk Solar Vietnam

by  •  • 0 Comments

Honorary Consul Arild Haugan (back) at the Signing Ceremony.

On 16 March 2021 Norwegian Honorary Consul Arild Haugan in Ho Chi Minh City attended the signing ceremony of a long-term energy off-take agreement between Norway-headquartered Norsk Solar Vietnam and Central Retail in Vietnam. Under this agreement, Norsk Solar Vietnam will be providing its Client one of the largest single-client rooftop solar PV systems in Vietnam with a capacity of over 11 MW.

Norway is one of the world’s pioneers in developing a solar PV (photovoltaic) industry, and its renewable energy companies, with extensive experience and advanced technologies are eager to cooperate with local partners in Vietnam in this sector.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Norsk Solar Vietnam

Swedish travel bookings to Thailand increased by 150 percent

New tax rule can affects Thai berry pickers’ income in Sweden

Mixed Finns, an Instagram account promoting a more diverse idea of what it means to be Finnish

Finland won Happiest Country for the fourth consecutive time

Danish Foreign Minister admits meeting with China’s Ambassador

X