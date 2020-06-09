Norway and UN Women signed agreement in supporting on women, peace and development

On 4 June 2020, the Norwegian ambassador to Myanmar, Tone Tinnes and UN Women’s Regional Director Mr. Mohammad Naciri agreed to continue successful cooperation on women, peace and development in Mon, Kayin and Kayah States and signed a new two-year agreement. The new agreement also includes strengthening women’s leadership and participation in the COVID-19 response in Mon and Kayin States.

Ambassador Tinnes states “This project shows the interest and willingness of State Governments and Parliaments to establish dialogues and develop women, peace and security plans in the three states. We are glad to continue this work together with our good partner UN Women”.