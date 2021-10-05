Norwegian Aker Solutions director under police questioning in Malaysia

A director from the Norwegian engineering company Aker Solutions Malaysia branch – which delivers products and services to the global energy industry – is being questioned by the Malaysian police, the company informs E24.

The company explains that it is trying to gain more insight about the ongoing questioning, but that they are convinced that the company is abiding by all company structure demands in Malaysia.

The company also says that it “doesn’t expect, that this process is going to have any significant effect on our business in Malaysia”

So far, the company has refused to reveal whether it is a Norwegian or a local employee who is being kept for questioning.

The case of Aker Solutions started last December when it was revealed that the Malaysian authorities were investigating The Aker company’s operation in the country.

Anonymous sources revealed to Reuters that the Malaysian anti-corruption bureau was investigating whether Aker Solutions had provided false information about the ownership of its different Malaysian enterprises to win contracts from state oil and gas company Petronas.

According to Reuters, Malaysia has a quota system, in which a great deal of contracts with state-owned companies is reserved for ethnic Malayan people or the “original people”. It was this quota system that Aker Solutions was allegedly trying to bypass by providing false information in an attempt to win contracts from Petronas.

Aker Solution denies all claims of false information and states in a response.

“The necessary documentation and information about the business’s structure has been delivered in all license renewal processes to confirm that the companies comply with all requirements for local licenses”