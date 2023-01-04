Community news / Malaysia / Norway

Norwegian Amabssador met with Premier of Sarawak to discuss areas of cooperation

Norwegian Ambassador, Morten Paulsen, and Deputy Head of Mission, Tom Jørgen Martinussen, met with Premier of Sarawak, Abang Johari, together with representatives from Scatec and DNV. Photo: Norwegian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur

The Royal Norwegian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur informs its Ambassador, Morten Paulsen, and Deputy Head of Mission, Tom Jørgen Martinussen, met with Premier of Sarawak Abang Abdul Rahman Zohari Abang Openg.

Present was also representatives from Norwegian renewable energy systems company, Scatec, and registrar and classification society, DNV.

Additionally, the Ambassador met with Sarawak Economic Planning Unit to attain a briefing on the Sarawak government’s post COVID-19 Development Strategy 2030.

The Embassy states the meeting created a great opportunity to share insights on the Embassy’s ongoing hydrogen study and to discuss areas of cooperation between Norway and the Malaysian state of Sarawak.

