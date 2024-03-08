Norwegian arrested for illegal taxi driving

A Norwegian woman was arrested for working as a taxi driver in Koh Phagnan, Surat Thani Province. She did not have a working permit, and under Thai law it is illegal for foreigners to work as drivers of taxis.

The Norwegian woman, identified as Ms. Unni aged 56, was apprehended on 7 March 2024 by the Surat Thani Province police and brought to Koh Phagnan Police Station.

The Thai law also prohibits foreigners to occupy jobs driving mechanically propelled or non-mechanically propelled vehicles, excluding international aircraft piloting.

The day before the arrest of the Norwegian Ms. Unni a woman from Kazakhstan was arrested for the same crime in Phuket.

