General news / Norway / Thailand

Norwegian arrested for illegal taxi driving

- by Lærke Kobberup - Leave a Comment

A Norwegian woman was arrested for working as a taxi driver in Koh Phagnan, Surat Thani Province. She did not have a working permit, and under Thai law it is illegal for foreigners to work as drivers of taxis.

The Norwegian woman, identified as Ms. Unni aged 56, was apprehended on 7 March 2024 by the Surat Thani Province police and brought to Koh Phagnan Police Station.

The Thai law also prohibits foreigners to occupy jobs driving mechanically propelled or non-mechanically propelled vehicles, excluding international aircraft piloting.

The day before the arrest of the Norwegian Ms. Unni a woman from Kazakhstan was arrested for the same crime in Phuket.

Source: Khaosod English

Related posts:

Swedish man arrested for working illegally in Phuket Thai immigration officers accused of extorting crypto from Chinese man Bali immigration officers arrested over Cambodian organ ring Fireworks warehouse explosion in south of Thailand kills 12 people, injured more than 100

About Lærke Kobberup

Lærke Kobberup i a Journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Lærke Kobberup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *