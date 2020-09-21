Norwegian embassy in Singapore looking for a full time temporary project officer

The Royal Norwegian Embassy in Singapore announced on 21 September that they are looking for a service-minded, full-time Temporary Project Officer who can assist with planning and managing of the Embassy’s many events and visits throughout the year.

“We are looking for a service-minded colleague who can contribute positively to our team at the Embassy in Singapore. The position will be part of the administrative and consular team. Among the tasks will be customer service, handling of consular inquiries and assisting in the planning of the Embassy’s events and visits, including external information and social media.”

for more information, please read here