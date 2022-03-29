ScandAsia opens for applications for Internship in autumn 2022

ScandAsia invites under-graduate journalist students from the Nordic countries to apply for internship at the news website and magazine for the coming six months period from 1 August 2022 and until the end of January 2023.

Deadline for application is Wednesday 4. May 2022.

As an intern at ScandMedia, you will first and foremost write, take photos and edit for the magazine ScandAsia and the news portal ScandAsia.com. Your daily task will be to write news, features, portraits and case stories for both the website and the magazine. The articles span from from hard news like crime to the softer human interest stories. If the intern has an interest in working with other media, the internship provides ample opportunity to experiment with video or podcast.

Objectives of the internship:

The purpose of the internship is to provide the trainee with the best possible practical experience with the student’s further journalistic studies in mind. We provide that, among other things, through the preparation of an individual plan for the half year internship. The trainee will learn how to find fast and efficiently the relevant news, and select and prioritise the stories relevant to the media’s different target groups. In average, at least 3 – 5 news items should be produced daily in order for the student to build up a routing in working under time pressure.

Most of the time, the intern will work from the editorial office in Bangkok, but there will be field assignments domestically as well as through traveling to one of the surrounding countries during the internship period.

Requirements for applicants:

The ScandAsia magazine and website is in English and many interviews will be conducted in English. Therefore, it is a requirement that the trainee is good at written as well as oral English. In addition, the basic journalistic skills as well as the ability to work independently with diverse working tasks are required. There will be ongoing guidance and post-criticism of the intern’s work. But it is also expected that the trainee takes a clear co-responsibility for the internship being as rewarding and constructive as possible.

Transportation and residency requirement:

ScandAsia’s editorial office is located in northern Bangkok. Due to the notoriously heavy traffic in Bangkok, it is an advantage if you live near the editorial office. The current intern lives 500 meters from the editorial office in a 25 sqm room with its own entrance, bathroom with hot water and a small balcony for less than DKK 100 per month (5000 THB). Previous interns have paid twice as much for a more space and still lived well within walking distance from the office. It takes about 15 min. by taxi to reach the BTS skytrain stations “Sena Nikom” or “Kasetsart University“.

Information in Danish language: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_y2BsyxgGsJPqu0mig4y4m3oQIM97WRx/view?usp=sharing

You can email requests to: Editor Gregers Møller – [email protected] – tel: +66 81629 0117 (whom you are welcome to call with questions during normal working hours in Bangkok).