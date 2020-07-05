Maritime, Singapore, Sweden, Technology

Singapore awaits the next Swedish defense vessels

Singaporean Marine Officer with a Swedish Challenger class submarine.

Singapore will have to wait a bit longer for their new defense vessels due to the Coronavirus pandemic that has prolong their delivery as  original planned. Singaporean Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said that that the delay will not affect SAF operationally as it still operates an existing fleet of submarines (The Swedish Archer and Challenger classes). For a full story please read here

