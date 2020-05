The Swedish Chamber of Commerce In Hong Kong published a heartfelt congratulation to Helena Storm, Sweden’s Consul-General, who will leave Hong Kong to become ambassador to Colombia this coming autumn after five eventful years in Hong Kong.

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce would like to express our greatest gratitude to her.

To get to know more of her please read an executive interview here

http://www.swedcham.com.hk/dragon-news-helena-storm-from-hong-kong-with-love/