Swedish woman dies after being hit by motorcycle in Thailand

A Swedish woman died after being hit in Khao Lak in Thailand by a motorcycle. The woman who reportedly was in her 60’s was hit when she crossed the road in the popular seaside resort on the Andaman coast north of Phuket.

The woman hit her head when she fell the doctors at the hospital where she was brought in were not able to save her life, reports Aftonbladet.

The driver of the motorcycle was reportedly in his 30’s and sustained also injuries. Aftonbladet reports that the police is charging him with reckless driving resulting in loss of life.