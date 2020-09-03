Thai Nordic Golf Society asks members to update their contact information before 6 September

Captain of the Thai Norway Golf Society, Henrik Friis, asks members to update their contact information before 6 September 2020.

“Dear TNGS/SSS Members

As advised last week we need to transfer TGA memberships from SSS to individual, in order to do so we need the below details for Golfers who want to continue as individual TGA member

Kindly note the deadline is 6th September 2020 to those who want to continue the TGA membership as individual from 2021, please submit following to TNGS Golf Captain

TGA ID. No.

First Name

Last Name

Birthday

dd/mm/yyyy

Address

Postal code

Email address

We will keep you updated on the progress.

Scores and pictures from The Wissen & Co Ltd Cup 2020 have been posted to the TNGS Website

We wish you a great week and look forward to seeing you at the Danish Bakery & Deli Cup 2020, on the the 3rd October 2020 at The Vintage Club

Best Regards

Captains Team”