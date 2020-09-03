Thai Nordic Golf Society asks members to update their contact information before 6 September

Captain of the Thai Norway Golf Society, Henrik Friis, asks members to update their contact information before 6 September 2020.
“Dear TNGS/SSS Members
As advised last week we need to transfer TGA memberships from SSS to individual, in order to do so we need the below details for Golfers who want to continue as individual TGA member
Kindly note the deadline is 6th September 2020 to those who want to continue the TGA membership as individual from 2021, please submit following to TNGS Golf Captain
TGA ID. No.
First Name
Last Name
Birthday
dd/mm/yyyy
Address
Postal code
Email address
We will keep you updated on the progress.
Scores and pictures from The Wissen & Co Ltd Cup 2020 have been posted to the TNGS Website
We wish you a great week and look forward to seeing you at the Danish Bakery & Deli Cup 2020, on the the 3rd October 2020 at The Vintage Club
Best Regards
Captains Team”