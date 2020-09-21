Thailand Expat Guide 2020 – now available

Cover

Thailand Expat Guide 2020 By ScandAsia ScandAsia has published its guidebook “Thailand Expat Guide” since 2013. Thailand Expat Guide is intended as a help for both newcomers and longer term residents from Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland who have decided to live and work in Thailand. It explains and facilitates practical issues and intends to inspire its readers to get the most out of their stay. If you want a physical copy of the booklet, you can either buy it here and we will mail it to you – or you may try to find a hard copy at one of the Scandinavian restaurants in Thailand or the reception area at one of the Nordic Embassies.