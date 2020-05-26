The EU deligation Philippines announced the first ever online Euro Film Festival

The European Union (EU) will host the first ever “Viva Europa 2020,” a series of online cultural shows. The well known European Film Festival is going online this year, starting from 25 May to 6 June 2020.
Thomas Wiersing, chargé d’affaires of the EU Delegation Philippines, announced in a statement published on 23 May 2020 that “the show would showcase the best of European music, arts and crafts, literature, films, and astronomy.This EU initiative keeps in mind your safety during this pandemic.”
The documentary ‘Cold Case Hammarskjöld’ by Danish director Mads Brügger will be available on your screens starting 25 May 2020.
The festival will feature 11 multi-awarded full lenght films and eight short films.
The films are subtitled in English and is available until 18 June 2020. Please sign into Festival Scope to receive your free passes.For more information on screening schedule, please click here.