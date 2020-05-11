The five year transition scheme for re-acquisition of Danish citizenship will expire on august 31st 2020

The Danish Embassy in Vietnam would like to urge all parents of children with double Danish/Vietnamese citizenship, who are born before 1 September 2015 to contact the embassy for the purpose of clarifying whether the child’s Danish citizenship has been lost.

If the child is considered to have lost the Danish citizenship it is still possible to apply for a re-acquisition of the lost Danish citizenship by declaration until 31st of August this year without the stipulated demand for residence in Denmark.

It is therefore especially important for Danish citizens living in Vietnam to initiate the process as soon as possible in order to clarify whether the child has lost the Danish citizenship.

Contact the embassy through hanamb@um.dk, attention: Vice Consul Ulrik Kirkegaard Pedersen.