The General Consulate of Finland in Hong Kong update a notice of possible demonstrations for the coming days of Hong Kong on 29 April 2020:

1 May 2020 :Protest starting at 14 Gather: Causeway Bay, Sai Ying Pun, Tai Po, Mong Kok, Kwun Tong.

10 May 2020: Protest at Kowloon (intersection of TST Clock Tower – Argyle Street and Nathan Road).

Avoid areas where demonstrations and follow local media updates. Protests may cause traffic disturbance, the embassy warns.