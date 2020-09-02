Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong bid their farewell to Consul General Storm



On 1 September 2020, the Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong awarded the outgoing Consul General of Sweden, Helena Storm, with an Honorary Membership of the Chamber. The statement said:

Helena’s commitment to increase the knowledge of the Sweden brand in Hong Kong and further strengthen the business relations between Hong Kong and Sweden has been admirable. SwedCham HK wishes her the best of luck in her new position!

On the same day, the Consulate General of Sweden in Hong Kong also bid a farewell to Consul Storm before her next chapter to Columbia. The statement said:

Today, we bid farewell to our Consul General Helena Storm after 5 years as the Consul General of Sweden to Hong Kong and Macau. Helena has worked tirelessly to further strengthen Sweden-Hong Kong and Sweden-Macau relations during her time as Consul General. We will miss her greatly and wish her all the best in her new position as the Ambassador of Sweden to Colombia.