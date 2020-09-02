The Swedish Club of Shanghai announced September activity plan

The Swedish club in Shanghai published a welcome back letter to their members on 28 August 2020.The statement said:

After a summer that has been different for many, it is wonderful to note that those who have been stranded in Sweden since last winter / spring are now on their way back to Shanghai. A warm welcome back – we look forward to a fun autumn together. If there are also new families coming up, of course we also wish you welcome to Shanghai and the Swedish Club.

September offers, among other things, crayfish, walking and lunch along The Bund and Saturday drinks. We continue with our winning concept of having two sewing junts per month held on Abbey Road.

If you haven’t previously played mahjong, but are looking to learn, you are most welcome to Abbey Road on Thursdays at 11. We will eventually transition to our three groups (one Thursday and two Friday groups) when the number of players becomes more. more. If you wish to join register your interest to the Board of Directors.

For those who love reading and discussing books, the Swedish Club has a book club meeting on Monday at 10:30 pm, at a cafe where we have a coffee shop and discuss the book we have read. The first occasion of autumn is Monday, 14 September 2020. Please contact to the Board of Directors if you would like to join.

If you do not have the opportunity to participate in the daytime, but would like to participate in a book club during the evening, contact us in the Board and we will see if you can arrange it.

Now it is also time to pay the membership fee for 2020/2021 (Validity September 1, 2020, Tom August 31, 2021). The fee is 200 rmb / family and year. Here is the link where you can go in and pay the membership fee.

Don’t forget to write your name and your email. Those of you who have moved from Shanghai please unsubscribe via the link.

ACTIVITY PLAN FOR SEPTEMBER 2020

4 September

Monthly lunch with walk

We meet on the Puxi side to go ferry over to Pudong. There we walk together along the river with a stop at a restaurant on the road for lunch.

Time: pm. 10:00

Meeting place: Nanpu Bridge subway station exit 1 line 4

Registration: Before 2 September 2020.

5 September

Saturday drink at Cotton’s

Time: pm. 18:00

Location: Cotton’s

8 September

Syjunta on Abbey Road

Welcome those who like to knit, crochet, embroidery, sew, make jewelry or other crafts. You bring yourself what you want to do.

When we finish crafting, we eat lunch on site as a friendly gesture towards the restaurant that allows the venue.

Time: From 11:00

Location: Abbey Road

Registration no later than 7 September.

12 September

Saturday drink at Perch

Time: pm. 18:00

Location: Perch

19 September

Saturday drink on Abbey Road

Time: pm. 18:00

Location: Abbey Road

19 September

Cancer disc at Zang Mama

A warm welcome to the Swedish Club’s crayfish party where we eat crayfish in Chinese way with elements of the Swedish crayfish traditions. So come ready to eat hot and spicy crayfish and sing along with the snapshots with the rest of us!

Time: pm. 18.00

Location: Zhang Mama, Julu Lu 502 / South Shaanxi Lu 80

Price: 200 rmb / person incl. 2 beers and crayfish

Limited number of places, max 40 people, so first come first served.

Registration no later than 16 September.

NOTE!! Binding registration

22 September

Syjunta on Abbey Road

Welcome those who like to knit, crochet, embroidery, sew, make jewelry or other crafts. You bring yourself what you want to do.

When we finish crafting, we eat lunch on site as a friendly gesture towards the restaurant that allows the venue.

Time: From 11:00

Location: Abbey Road

Registration no later than 21 September.

26 September

Saturday drink at FULU

Time: pm. 18:00

Location: FULU

The board needs more happy, creative people who can help us continue to be a natural meeting point for Swedes in Shanghai. So don’t hesitate to contact us – you are long awaited!

Kind regards to you

Board of Directors