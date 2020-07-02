Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce congratulates their member on reopening occasion

Thailand has recently lifted restrictions for various business after a full month of no new case of Covid-19 spreading domestically. Although activity such as clubbing and concerts with mass gathering is still prohibited, other services such as restaurants, bars and hotels are resumed back to operations.

The Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce published a statement to congratulated their corporate member on their reopening occasion. Their service included elevated Care Commitment to ensure their guests for a comfortable and carefree stay as well as other special offers. The statement said:

Rosewood Bangkok Hotel, one of our corporate members, is delighted to update the reopening with four special offers for hotel stays and treatments at Sense, A Rosewood Spa. The hotel’s new Commitment to Care program elevates health and safety operations and vigilance so guests can discover the beauty of Bangkok in comfort and peace of mind.

For more information, please contact your travel professional advisors or the hotel directly at +662 080 0088 or email.