TSCC invites to a traditional Swedish Christmas Lunch on 19 December

Are you looking forward to a traditional Swedish Christmas Lunch?

The registration is now open!

Celebrate Christmas with us on 19 December 2020.

Christmas Quiz, Raffle Game, and more.

Event details:

Date: Saturday, 19 December 2020

Time: 12:00-16:00

Venue: Lancaster Bangkok (MAP)

Price:

TSCC, SWEA, SSS, and TFCC Member: 1,250 THB

Non-member: 1,800 THB

Children under 12: 450 THB

Children under 5: Free of charge

We are delighted to offer Corporate and Premium Members the special 1,250 THB member entry price* for all your company employees and families of employees.

**Pre-Bookings only. No walk-ins.***

