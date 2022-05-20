Unveiling of new ‘Pillar of Shame’ statue in Oslo expected to irk China

A copy of the ‘Pillar of Shame’ statue that was erected outside the University of Hong Kong in 1997 will be unveiled at a law school in Oslo, Norway, on 25 May, where it will stand for just under a month, according to a news report.

The eight-meter-high monument was a memorial to those that died in the Tiananmen Square massacre on 4 June 1989, but in December last year the statue was removed by the university at the request of the Chinese authorities.

The construction of the memorial in Oslo is a collaboration between Amnesty International Norway, the Hong Kong Committee of Norway and Danish artist Jens Galchiot.

The statue that came to Oslo previously stood in front of the Folketing in Copenhagen.

This has prompted a major political backlash from the Chinese authorities, said Secretary-General John Peder Igens of Amnesty Norway.