Updates from Danish Mission in China

In the monthly DCCC, the Danish Chamber of Commerce China brings an update from the Danish Mission in China.

The update reads:

SME support for Danish companies in China

The Trade Council of China offers a range of programs, especially targeting Danish SMEs.

One of them is the Scope Your Supply Chain which is fully subsidized for Danish SMEs and intends to offer companies a strategic foundation for the company decisions when it comes to reorganizing their supply chain. The program aims to guide the company on how to obtain a more resilient and more sustainable supply chain. Do you have an issue regarding your supply chain? Want to know more about the program? Then reach out to TC China Coordinator, Morten Kruse, [email protected]

For the 5th time, the Royal Danish Consulate General together with the Danish Confederation of Industry and Food Nation invites Danish food, Agri, Ingredients, Supplements & beverages companies to join our pavilion at CIIE 2022 from 5th November to 10 November. Last year we had more than 30 companies exhibiting on 500 sqm – this year we expect more companies to join. Contact [email protected] for further information if your company is interested in participating.

SoMe promotion of Denmark’s efforts in sustainability

Denmark is ranked as the most sustainable country in the world according to Yale’s EPI, and Danish companies are critical as solution providers. We, therefore, invite Danish companies to be part of our one-on-one social media interview video series, on how Danish companies are sustainable in their business, their ways of doing business, and the sustainable synergy they create in China.

You can view our past work by searching for “丹麦王国驻华大使馆” on WeChat, Weibo, and Kuaishou. Contact Ms. Ting Zhao, Commercial Officer (Communications) [email protected] to be part of this major communication effort on our Embassy’s social media platforms

Innovation Centre Denmark, Shanghai

Launch of ICDK Website

We are excited to announce the launch of Innovation Centre Denmark’s new website, icdk.dk! Find more information on the eight innovation centres located around the world, including ICDK, Shanghai. You can read more about our areas of expertise, the services we provide, and a range of our reports.

Launch of NAVA platform

To showcase and promote New Nordic start-ups to the East Asian market, the NAVA platform presents new data, analysis, and content about the Nordic and East Asian ecosystems in four languages: English, Korean, Japanese, and Chinese. More than 30 companies have already joined the platform.

Explore China’s Sustainable Logistics – Online Seminar

ICDK Shanghai hosted a webinar on China’s Sustainable Logistics that highlighted the overall sustainable logistics landscape and latest technology such as electric and autonomous freight as well as how the logistics industry is in the process of a critical shift to green and sustainability.

The First Net-Zero Campus in China with Nordic Solutions

The online session provided first-hand insights and knowledge from speakers of NISS’ project partners that included scaling innovative solutions within net-zero buildings and a thorough presentation about NISS. The session was hosted together with CLEAN, Bloxhub, Energy Cluster Denmark, and the State of Green.

Danish Academy of Technological Sciences’ (ATV) China Tech Initiative – Second Seminar

ICDK Shanghai held its second seminar under the China Tech Initiative highlighting the topic of ‘China as cutting-edge technology development and Beijing’s technology with list’. In 2022, the seminars will be turned into a guide to Danish technology developing small and medium-sized enterprises that consider or are already engaged in collaboration with Chinese partners.