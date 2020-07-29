VFS visa application centres in the philippines remain closed until further notice

VFS Visa Application Centres in the Philippines announced that they will remain closed until further notice on 20 July 2020.

Application Centres processing visas to Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Belgium,France, Netherland, Malaysia, Ukraine,Croatia,Germany remain temporary close until further notice.

Please follow the VFS Global website for more updates or to respective embassies of your desire destination websites.

Regarding the latest update on 28 July 2020, you can also check which VFS Centres on other destinations that are open here