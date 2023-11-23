Vietnam and Denmark commit to green strategic partnership

In a meeting between Vietnamese Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen on November 21, both nations affirmed their commitment to implementing the recently established green strategic partnership. Vice President Xuân, was visiting Denmark at the invitation of PM Mette Frederiksen.

Frederiksen welcomed the Vietnamese delegation, emphasizing the importance of the bilateral partnership, especially in trade and investment. Both leaders highlighted the significance of the green strategic partnership, expecting it to catalyze collaboration in sustainable development and green transition.

During the visit Vice President Xuân expressed Vietnam’s dedication to enhancing friendship and cooperation with Denmark. The leaders agreed to encourage enterprises to invest in areas aligned with Denmark’s strengths and Vietnam’s development goals, including renewable energy, marine economy, food processing, and green growth. During the meeting they also addressed the need for cooperation in combating climate change and achieving net-zero emissions commitments.

The meeting concluded with a joint commitment to peace, stability, and development worldwide, emphasizing the importance of peace, security, and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea.

Source: vietnamnews.vn